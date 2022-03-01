March 1, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Podcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter00
cb march 1

In today’s episode, the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to dominate the headlines. Russia’s ambassador to Cyprus bluntly said that the EU and the island have shot themselves in the foot by imposing sanctions.

Meanwhile, prominent Nicosia lawyer Achilleas Demetriades officially announced his candidacy for the 2023 presidential elections.

In other news, British actress Elizabeth Hurley and other cast members of a film being made by a Cypriot company are set to visit the island later this year to promote it.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Related Posts

Woman arrested for stealing from car

Staff Reporter

Anastasiades on official visit to Saudi Arabia

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: 16 individuals, seven business premises fined

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Government deficit drops to 1.8 per cent of GDP

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus linked to scam by Ukrainian lender Privatbank

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign