Importance of visual communication on agenda at upcoming event

The time to talk about the art and importance of visual communication is here as the 8th Graphic Stories returns in a few weeks. Since 2015, the conference on graphic design and visual communication through contests, lectures, exhibitions and workshops promoting the value of visual media to the public and its connection with contemporary society. This year too, between March 18 and 20, invited guest speakers will lead seminars and lectures along with an international poster exhibition and awards ceremony. Adapting to the current conditions, the conference will be held in-person at Frederick University with a limited number of participants and also streamed live online.
In each edition, the conference aims for the cultivation of artistic education and the development of critical perception about modern graphic arts. At the same time, it contributes to the promotion and the exposure of visual communication and creation not only in Cyprus but also abroad and encourages networking with cultural institutions, organisations and contemporary art groups overseas.
Day one will begin with a series of lectures by the eight invited guests – Yossi Lemel, Andreas Brandus, Agamemnon Tatsis, Rozina Vavetsi, Costas Mantzalos, Petros Papapetrou (Pin), Babis Schoinas and Panayiotis Voulgaris. In the evening the Tolerance exhibition inauguration will take place following an open call for the international poster competition. Also taking place in the evening will be the 6th international poster awards ceremony and an interactive installation.
A branding seminar will take place on Saturday morning with Brandus. The seminar will present a comprehensive approach to branding, based on the principles developed and used in Business Brand Strategy. The main goal is to give the modern designer/advertiser the supplies that will help them shape and create effectively the visual identity and communication of a brand while always remaining up to date. The seminar is targeted at professional visual communicators, as well as entrepreneurs and students who are just starting or want to redefine their careers in the field.
Sunday will begin with another morning workshop, this time with Schoinas discussing value-based pricing for creative work. The final event of the conference is a children’s workshop on Sunday afternoon with cartoon illustrator and graphic designer Panagiota Michael.
During the Cartoon Animation workshop, children will get inspired by the animal kingdom to express their own understanding of diversity. Through experimentation, they will be able to explore different scenarios and communicate their messages to the world. They will be guided to design their own original characters which then will be used to create a three-minute Stop Motion movie making Graphic Stories 08, an event for professionals, students and kids alike.
Graphic Stories 08
Conference on graphic design and visual communication. March 18-20. Frederick University, Nicosia and streamed online. www.graphicstoriescyprus.com