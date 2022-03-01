March 1, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Middle East World

Iran’s Khamenei says homosexuality example of West’s immorality

By Reuters News Service066
iranian supreme leader ayatollah ali khamenei delivers a televised speech in tehran
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a televised speech in Tehran

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei described homosexuality as part of the “moral deprivation” widespread in Western civilisation, during a televised speech on Tuesday.

“There is severe moral deprivation in the world today such as homosexuality and things that one cannot bring oneself to even talk about. Some have rightly called Western civilisation a new age of ignorance,” Khamenei said.

Western rights groups have often criticised Iran, where homosexual acts among men can be punished by the death penalty.

Tehran has dismissed the criticism as baseless and due to a lack of understanding of its Islamic laws.

“The same moral vices of the age of ignorance (in pre-Islamic Arabia) exist today in the so-called civilised Western world in an organised and more widespread way. Life in Western civilisation is based on greed, and money is the basis of all Western values,” Khamenei said

Related Posts

Australia steps up flood relief efforts as Sydney braces for heavy rains

Reuters News Service

Turkish clubs face possible collapse as TV rights bids fall short

Reuters News Service

Russian column bears down on Kyiv as battle for Ukraine capital intensifies (Update 7)

Reuters News Service

Russia’s Putin, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince pledge to continue coordination in energy

Reuters News Service

Greece backs sanctions against Russia and sides with democracy- PM

Reuters News Service

EU, US, British envoys walkout as Lavrov delivers speech at UN rights forum

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign