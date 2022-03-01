March 1, 2022

Woman arrested for stealing from car

A 31-year-old woman is under arrest as police investigate the theft of a handbag and other valuables from a parked car in Paphos.

According to a police announcement, the woman was arrested at her apartment in Paphos on Monday evening after evidence emerged against her.

It followed the theft on Saturday at around 3.30 pm of a handbag from a car parked at Paphos cemetery belonging to a 51-year-old woman.

The woman who filed the complaint said that the €150 bag contained two mobiles worth €650 and her wallet with €70 in cash, her ID and bank cards.

In a second case in Limassol, on Monday night a 63-year-old man filed a complaint with police that his car, worth €3,000, had been stolen. He told police the car was stolen around 9.00 pm on Monday. It was parked on the street, unlocked and with the keys in the ignition.

Police urged the public never to leave money or other valuables in a car, even when locked. And they reiterated that drivers should never leave the keys in the ignition, even if stopping for a few minutes, but should close all the windows and lock the vehicle.

