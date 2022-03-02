March 2, 2022

Aid from Cyprus to Ukraine to leave on Tuesday

By Anna Savva047
The first batch of humanitarian aid for the people of Ukraine from Cyprus will be sent on Tuesday, March 8, following arrangements made in consultation with the EU’s civil protection mechanism, commissioner for the citizen Panayiotis Sentonas said on Wednesday.

This will include pharmaceuticals worth €700,000, foodstuffs that are being collected through the 40 collection points islandwide, and civil defence equipment such as tents, sleeping bags and first aid kits.

The government has also already contributed €110,000 to the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund – United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, he noted.

“The government would like to thank the public, associations, private companies, municipalities, communities, the port authority of Cyprus and everyone who contributed to the effort to collect humanitarian aid which clearly demonstrates once more the sensitivity of our people who stand in support of the people of Ukraine,” he said.

The evaluation of need on the ground continues in cooperation with the EU’s civil defence mechanism.

The collection of humanitarian aid continues, while a special bank account has been opened at the central bank.

