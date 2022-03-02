March 2, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Podcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter00
cb march 2

In today’s episode, despite the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, Cyprus’ goal of attracting more tourists this year than last is achievable, Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios has said.

Meanwhile, the first evacuation of 42 civilians, including children and elderly, has been successfully completed, Cyprus foreign ministry spokesman Demetris Demetriou said on Tuesday.

In other news, the further easing of coronavirus restrictions including the lifting of SafePass requirements to enter certain places, are expected to be announced later this week.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Related Posts

Ayia Napa pub arson under investigation

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Mid-week live music

Eleni Philippou

CBM proposals a “step in the right direction” says German ambassador

Iole Damaskinos

Smile time: Cyprus Mail’s February cartoons

CyprusMail

Heavy rains and road closures, police urge caution

Iole Damaskinos

Cypriot fintech first to use AI-powered analytics tool

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign