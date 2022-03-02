March 2, 2022

Ongoing exhibition focuses on links between one moment and the next

An ongoing exhibition at Apocalypse Gallery focuses on connecting spaces and moments in between one moment and the next by Lara Sophie Benjamin.

Following on from her previous exhibition at the gallery titled Reverberations in 2017, Lara returns with dynamic paintings in her exhibition Hindsight, on at the gallery until March 12.

The artist returns to themes that fascinate her. One of these is that of interiors, as she finds significant resonance in ordinary sights and spaces. In particular, she is intrigued by their experiential nature, as well as the light and the forms created within them.

A room or a house for example is not only what we see but a sum of situations and conditions. Within, people gain experiences, memories, make personal connections and feel a range of emotions.

The reason why the artist is captivated by details such as windows, doors and passages is obvious. She is interested in the borders they create and their piercing nature since they allow the outside and the inside to coexist, suspending time and action.

The painter constructs an image but deconstructs it at the same time. Ideally, an image must hold together, while at the same time coming apart. During the process of making, the artist exists somewhere between control and loss of control, a balance between unconscious and cerebral decisions.

Around 20 large-scale works of oil on canvas are now on display at Apocalypse Gallery, art pieces that are magically fluid with a lot of abstraction and suggestions.

 

Hindsight

Exhibition by Lara Sophie Benjamin. Until March 12. Apocalypse Gallery, Nicosia. Tuesday – Friday: 11am-1pm, 4pm-7pm. Saturday: 10.30am-1pm. For more information visit www.larasophiebenjamin.com, or call 22-300150

 

