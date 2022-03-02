March 4, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Entertainment What's On

Open Mic coming up at Weaving Mill

By Eleni Philippou
poster

“It’s been a long winter without our favourite creative nights,” says the Pe Ta: Write it, Bring it, Say it team, “but it’s time for us to be united by poetry, storytelling, music, and everything else that you feel needs expressing because Pe’Ta! is coming to Nicosia at Yfantourgeio on March 10.”

Pe’Ta is a platform that organises events for writers, artists and creatives of all kinds to get together and showcase their work. Usually, their gatherings have a laid-back, casual atmosphere welcoming known and unknown performers to the floor. At the upcoming Open Mic Night on March 10, the team welcomes original poems, stories and songs in any language, given that they are under five minutes.

Presenting the event will be author, poet and singer Maria Kouvarou and co-founder of Pe’Ta who is also the National Cyprus Poetry Slam Champion, Argyris Loizou. The Open Mic will start at 7pm so performers and audience members alike are encouraged to arrive at least 15 minutes early. For those who want to participate, they can message the team on Facebook (@PeTaSayIt) or simply turn up at the event ready to take the floor.

“Come with us with your art, or at least with an open heart and ears, and let us all share a night with lots of laughter, food for thought, and maybe a few tears.”

 

Pe’Ta Open Mic Night

Open mic night by Pe Ta: Write it, Bring it, Say it. March 10. Yfantourgeio The Workplace, Nicosia. 7pm. [email protected]. Tel: 99-968180

