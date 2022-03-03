Coronavirus: No SafePass for ‘short-stay’ areas from March 8 (Updated)

The SafePass requirement will be lifted from certain businesses while the self-isolation period has been reduced from ten to seven days, Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas announced on Thursday as part of further relaxations of coronavirus measures.

Speaking after a meeting with the council of ministers, Hadjipantelas announced as of March 8, 2022, a new plan adjusting the SafePass requirements, which was introduced July last year, will be in force.

The plan will include premises and activities, classified according to risk. There will be four categories, namely high risk, medium risk, low risk and “short-stay” areas where a SafePass will not be required to be displayed.

The new measure continues to provide for different requirements for people depending on whether they have been vaccinated against the virus or not.

Further clarifications on these categories and the requirements will be announced within the day, the minister said.

In previous days, health ministry’s advisors have said the SafePass could be lifted from supermarkets, bakeries, pharmacies and banks.

Cabinet also decided to reduce the self-isolation period of people testing positive to the virus from ten to seven days provided they test negative in a rapid or PCR test as of March 8.

The self-isolation period of people who are close contacts with a confirmed case and are unable to isolate from the infected person, such as parents of a Covid infected child, will also be reduced to seven days given they test negative to the virus, the minister said.

According to the minister, the decision to reduce the self-isolation periods includes people who are currently self-isolating.

As part of the relaxations, the maximum number of people allowed in retail businesses, casinos and gyms will also be increased as of March 8, Hadjipantelas announced, without specifying what the exact capacity will be.

He added the maximum number of persons at events including weddings and christenings will be set at 500 persons as of March 8, provided the area of the venue allows for a ratio of 1.5 m2 per person.

The ban on school parades was also lifted with a special protocol with guidelines expected to be issued.

The health minister announced several relaxations of the coronavirus measures last month, which was said to be the beginning of the gradual lifting of most restrictions in the coming weeks.