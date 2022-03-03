March 3, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Petrol tax to be cut by seven cents a litre (Updated)

By Nick Theodoulou0412
Tax on petrol is to be cut by seven cents a litre while the period for the reduced VAT on electricity costs is to be extended, the finance minister announced on Thursday.

The policy review also includes 6.4 cent tax reduction per litre on heating fuel.

The announcement came following a meeting convened by Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides who said that cutting the tax on petrol was done to the maximum extent permitted under EU law, adding that Cyprus now has the lowest tax rates in the EU for those goods.

The legislation will have to be updated and the framework for it has already been prepared, Petrides said, adding that it will go to parliament under expediated review.

Late last year, the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) took a revenue hit of around €24m following a decision to offer a ten per discount on utility bills. The VAT cut was announced last September and was due to have lasted for four months.

Thursday’s announcement comes as petrol station owners warned this week that the public must brace for further price hikes, with costs likely reaching a further 10-15 cents per litre in the next couple of weeks.

On Monday, UK petrol and diesel prices exceeded the “grim milestone” of 150p a litre for the first time, with further rises expected.

The growing international isolation of Russia over its invasion of Ukraine has led to a dramatic price hike.

Russia is both the world’s second-largest exporter of crude oil and refined petrol, and the largest exporter of natural gas, mostly via pipelines to western Europe. The EU and its allies have said they want to put maximum pressure on Russia, but not set off an energy crisis that hurts their own people and plunges the world economy into recession.

 

 

