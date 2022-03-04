Daily News Briefing

March 4, 2022

In today’s episode, the problems Cyprus is facing from the EU ban on Russian flights and the wider implications of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for the island’s economy are set to be a key point of debate in a series of upcoming top government meetings. In other news, tax on petrol is to be cut by seven cents a litre while the period for the reduced VAT on electricity costs is to be extended, the finance minister has announced, and the Covid SafePass requirement is to be lifted from certain businesses while the self-isolation period has been reduced from ten to seven days.
