March 5, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Boy 12, reported missing in Paphos

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
missing kid1
Demetris Rizou

Police are seeking information to help locate 12-year-old Demetris Rizou, who has been missing from his home in Paphos since Friday morning.

The boy is 1.55 metres tall, thin, with auburn hair and green eyes, while on the day that he went missing he wore a black sweatshirt, a black tracksuit and a black hat.

The police said that anyone who knows anything that can help locate the boy can contact the Paphos Police Department at 26-806021, their nearest police station, or the citizen line at 1460.

