March 5, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Europe Russia World

Russia declares partial ceasefire to allow humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

By Reuters News Service015
people fleeing the russian invasion in ukraine cross the border into poland

Russia declared a partial ceasefire on Saturday to allow humanitarian corridors out of the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, Russia’s defence ministry said.

“From 1000 am Moscow time (0700 GMT), the Russian side declares a ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave Mariupol and Volnovakha,” Russian news agencies quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying.

Related Posts

Zelenskiy unhappy with Nato decision against no fly zone, says this means more bombing

Reuters News Service

In pope’s homeland of Argentina, court jails powerful bishop for sex abuse

Reuters News Service

Russian law on ‘fake news’ prompts media to halt reporting as websites blocked (Updated)

Reuters News Service

US Supreme Court reinstates Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence

Reuters News Service

US calls for help to rehome Afghans who fled chaos of Taliban takeover

Reuters News Service

BBC suspends reporting in Russia after new law

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign