March 6, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Defence minister travels to Saudi Arabia for bilateral meetings

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
defence minister
Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides

Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides is travelling to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of his counterpart, the ministry announced. According to the announcement, Petrides will hold bilateral meetings with Saudi officials during which he is expected to discuss international developments, regional issues and ways to deepen bilateral relations in the fields of defence and security. The minister will also visit the “World Defence Show”, held in Riyadh between 6 – 9 March.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

