March 6, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Driver caught doing 121km per hour in 50km zone in Paphos

By Staff Reporter0345

Paphos police on Sunday arrested a 26-year-old man for driving at 121 kilometre per hour on a road where the speed limit was 50km.

Traffic police while conducting checks around 3.15pm on Dimokratias Street stopped a 26-year-old who was driving at more than twice the speed limit.

The 26-year-old was arrested and charged and will appear in court at a later date.

