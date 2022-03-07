March 7, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Eight drivers tested positive for drugs overnight, police said

By Antigoni Pitta055
Police on Monday said that eight people were found driving under the influence of drugs alongside violating traffic rules, during routine traffic checks the previous night.

A press release said that four car drivers and one motorcycle driver were found positive when drug tested by local police, with three more testing positive in tests carried out by traffic police.

Two drivers, aged 28 and 29, were stopped by Paphos traffic police on Sunday evening for driving 88 and 75 km/h respectively in an area with a 50 km/h speed limit.

An initial narcotest came back positive for both of them, showing they had traces of drugs in their saliva.

Around 9.50pm, Famagusta traffic police stopped a motorcycle for a check. The 19-year-old driver threw a foil package to the ground, which turned out to contain a small quantity of cannabis.

The package was taken as evidence and he was arrested. At the station, a body search turned up another small quantity of cannabis, while the man tested positive in a narcotest.

Another motorcycle with two passengers was stopped in Nicosia for reckless and dangerous driving, and for not having any number plates.

After being flagged down by an officer, the driver sped up and tried to escape, but was eventually stopped.

The driver was found driving without a driving licence, and a switchblade knife was found on his person, which was confiscated, leading to his eventual arrest.

