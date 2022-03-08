March 8, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Car fires under investigation in Paphos and Nicosia

By Iole Damaskinos00
car on fire
CNA file photo

The fire services were called to put out a car fire in the early morning hours in Paphos. According to a statement by the fire department the vehicle was parked in the yard of a house in the village of Stroumbi.

The Stroumbi fire station responded with two fire trucks and the fire was brought under control around 5 am. The front and rear of the vehicle were severely damaged. The causes of the fire are under investigation.

Earlier, the Nicosia fire department also received a call for a vehicle on fire in Nicosia.

