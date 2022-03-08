March 8, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Entertainment What's On

Jazz, country and world music coming up

By Eleni Philippou048
kristina

Jazz music, folk, country and songs from around the world will soon sound at Sarah’s Jazz Club as numerous musicians take the floor. Cyprus-based artists and visiting musicians from abroad will perform this month at Nicosia’s jazz bar, bringing all sorts of tunes to the stage.

Arriving first is the Beats & Pieces duo with instrumentalist and vocalist Eleonora Roussou and jazz guitarist Alexis Kasinos. On March 11, the two Cypriot musicians will present a repertoire of songs in Greek, English, Spanish and Italian, in Bossa Nova, Samba and Swing rhythms. The songs they will perform are all about the two endless sources of inspiration: love and death.

Then on Saturday evening, the Kalopedis Quartet will bring jazz and soul. George Kalopedis is considered to be one of the finest jazz-soul singers on the island and this week he will be joined by another three talented musicians – Loukas Louka on piano, Costas Challoumas on bass and Chris Grecian on the drums.

Something different is coming next week as Sarah’s Jazz Club welcomes US artist Kristina Jacobsen in her debut performance in Cyprus. For one night only on March 12, Jacobsen will perform bluegrass, honky tonk and country-influenced ballads. Her fourth CD House on Swallow Street is a compilation of songs written when she lived in Cagliari, Italy, where she taught Ethnomusicology as a visiting professor and this month, she brings her ballads to Nicosia’s music scene.

 

Beats & Pieces

With vocalist Eleonora Roussou and jazz guitarist Alexis Kasinos. March 11. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. Doors open 8.30pm, live music 9.30pm. €10. Tel: 95-147711

Kalopedis Quartet

Quartet plays jazz and soul. March 12. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. Doors open 8.30pm, live music 9.30pm. €10. Tel: 95-147711

Kristina Jacobsen

Blues, country and folk performance by US artist. March 13. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. Doors open 8.30pm, live music 9.30pm. €10. Tel: 95-147711

 

Related Posts

Coronavirus: Minister proposes teachers, preschoolers join Test to Stay

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: Five deaths, 3,695 new cases (updated)

Elias Hazou

Minister threatens halloumi makers over PDO violations

Elias Hazou

Safe stolen with €600,000 inside

Christodoulos Mavroudis

Anastasiades heads to Paris for heads of government meeting

Christodoulos Mavroudis

Natura 2000 network in Cyprus fraught with weaknesses and omissions says Auditor general

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign