March 9, 2022

Dance world comes to life in Limassol this weekend

By Eleni Philippou025
Preparations are underway for the 2nd Cyprus Choreography Showcase in Limassol this weekend. Organised by the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education, and the Rialto Theatre, the Showcase brings dancers and choreographers together to celebrate the art of dance.

excavated anatomies theodoraiacovou1International personalities from the field of contemporary dance were invited to attend performances of the Showcase and possibly suggest some to participate in their own festivals, thus giving Cypriot choreographers an opportunity for international exposure.

Among the guests are Daniel Blanga Gubbay, Artistic Director of the Kunstern Festival De Arts; Yvona Kreuzmannova, Founder and Director of Tanec Praha; Naomi Perlova Artistic Director and Sarah Holcman Director of Programming and International Relations at Suzanne Dellal Centre for Dance and Theatre and Ioulia Zacharaki member of the Planning Team of the Dance Days Chania Festival.

The programme will open with Anthi Kettirou’s She Loves Me…Not performance on Saturday at 8.30pm, followed by another two performances. Sunday has four acts planned to take the Rialto Theatre stage while throughout the weekend a series of parallel activities will be presented. Under the title Meanwhile, the parallel events are curated by the Limassol and Nicosia Dance House and the New Movement of Cyprus Dancers and Choreographers and include film screenings, workshops, presentations and short performances.

 

Cyprus Choreography Showcase

Second edition of the showcase presenting local choreography work. March 12-13. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. Facebook page: @cypruschoreographyshowcase 

