March 9, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Hidden cannabis shipment intercepted at Limassol port

By Iole Damaskinos03
cannabis

Cannabis was found hidden in a container in the New Port of Limassol on Tuesday.

According to the police statement the container had been unloaded from a ship carrying animal feed that arrived at the port on March 3.

The container was transported to a warehouse where it was subsequently searched in cooperation with the Customs Department.

The search revealed 132 plastic packages of cannabis weighing 132 kilos hidden in the sacks of animal feed.

During the investigation testimony was obtained against a 38-year-old man, who was found and arrested in Limassol Tuesday night and taken into custody.

Related Posts

Supply chain transformation necessary, stakeholders say

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Pensioner dies when tractor overturns

Elias Hazou

EU to be asked to take measures over Turkey not closing airspace to Russian planes

Elias Hazou

‘Bus of Equality’ demands end to social injustice

Anna Savva

Coronavirus: Minister proposes teachers, preschoolers join Test to Stay

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign