Nikki Beach Resort offers enticing Peloponnese Easter stays

Welcome Spring with Easter deals among the verdant grounds and tranquil coastline of Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Porto Heli, at the tip of the Argolis Peninsula. As the buds open and flowers bloom, you can look forward to wandering along the shore, inhaling the intoxicating floral scents of this Peloponnese paradise.

Accommodations start at 51-sq.m for the Covet Room, which comes with panoramic views of Porto Heli bay, VDA entertainment systems, mood lighting, Nespresso machines, oversized baths, and Malin & Goetz signature toiletries. (For the ultimate indulgence, book the 94.3-sq.m Ultra Suite with Private Pool).

nbrsph s2021 rooms 5

The long-weekend stay, from Good Friday to Easter Monday (April 22-25) marks the hotel’s opening for the season, and is packed with incredible value. Enjoy welcome amenities, seasonal festivities for children, Easter Sunday lunch, accompanied by music from the resident DJ, daily buffet breakfast at Café Nikki, complimentary access to Nikki Beach Club and the Tone Fitness Centre, and more.

nbrsph s2021 beach club 3

Savour the gustatory highlight of Saturday dinner – a Greek Easter feast featuring dishes like traditional magiritsa (lamb, dill, rice, lemon sauce), politiki salad with fermented cabbage and spicy radish, pork tenderloin with Greek honey and parsley root, mousse with zallotti blossom and orange marmalade, all washed down with homemade rakomelo that is infused with star anise and cinnamon.

And the entire experience is bound together by Nikki Beach Resort & Spa’s unrivalled Greek hospitality – warm, welcoming service that makes your time here truly special.

Book your stay by emailing: [email protected], or call +30-27540-98500.

