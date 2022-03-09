March 10, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Parents arrested after death of baby

By Staff Reporter
The parents of a two-month-old who died on Saturday have been arrested following an autopsy report which found severe injuries sustained by the infant.

Local media reported that the baby girl had been taken to Limassol general hospital early on Saturday morning and was later transferred to Makarios children’s hospital in Nicosia but was pronounced dead.

The autopsy found that the infant had suffered severe traumatic brain injury, along with two fractures.

Police proceeded with the arrest of the parents, aged 37 and 22, who deny any wrongdoing.

 

