March 10, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Podcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter0161
cb march 10

In today’s episode, police have hailed a whopping 132kg cannabis drugs bust at Limassol port which they say is a “major blow to drug traffickers.”

And still on crime, four arrests were made on Wednesday and one on Thursday in the case involving officials at the transport department allegedly doctoring documents to pass off damaged second hand luxury cars as new.

In other news, almost 3,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Cyprus since February 25, the day after the Russian invasion. The interior ministry announced the figures in attempt to counter criticism that it had not adequately responded to the crisis.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Related Posts

Cyprus supports stronger EU-Saudi ties amid Ukraine crisis

Constantinos Tsindas

Woman held for embezzling €22,820

Nick Theodoulou

EU to fund projects on public administration, renewables, digital finance

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Fifth arrest in second-hand luxury car scam

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: 13 individuals, 4 businesses fined for violating protocols

Staff Reporter

Police probing theft of €7,500 from pensioner’s home

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign