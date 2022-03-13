March 13, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Europe Russia World

Air strike launched on Ukraine military base near Polish border – Lviv authorities

By Reuters News Service00
capture
Yavoriv district is just 30km from the Polish border

Russia launched an air strike on a Ukrainian military base Yavoriv in the west of the country near the Polish border, local officials said on Sunday, in what appeared to be the westernmost attack of the war.

“The occupiers launched an air strike on the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security. According to preliminary data, they fired eight missiles,” the Lviv regional military administration said in a statement.

The attack was carried out at a military unit at the facility, Interfax Ukraine news agency cited Anton Mironovich, spokesman for the Academy of Land Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as saying.

“According to preliminary data there are no dead, but information about the injured and wounded is being clarified,” Mironovich added.

The military training facility is located less than 25 km (15 miles) from the Polish border.

Related Posts

Russia said to strike western Ukraine as Zelenskiy warns of desolation

Reuters News Service

Russian central bank decides not to reopen stock market trading next week

Reuters News Service

Ukrainian foreign minister says ready to negotiate, but will not surrender

Reuters News Service

Ukraine says seven killed, including a child, after Russia fires at convoy

Reuters News Service

Fighting rages outside Kyiv, France says Putin not ready to end war (Update 4)

Reuters News Service

Saudi executes 81 men in one day for terrorism, other charges

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign