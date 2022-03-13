March 13, 2022

House president reiterates Cyprus support for Ukraine

Our minds today turn to the tragedy taking place in the heart of Europe, President of the House Annita Demetriou said on Sunday, repeating that Cyprus stands by the hard-pressed people of Ukraine.

Speaking at a memorial service for Eoka fighter Evagoras Pallikarides, she said our minds inevitably turn to the current tragedy that is taking place in the heart of Europe, in Ukraine.

The Russian invasion, she said, continues to cause scenes of chaos, anguish and despair, awakening a nightmare for Europe and the whole world.

He added that for Cyprus the images of war stir painful memories, because its wounds are still open.

That is why she continued, “in full alignment with the decisions of the European Union, Cyprus stands by the hard-pressed people of Ukraine, firmly committed to international law, to respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all states, but also for the fundamental European principles and values”.

Unfortunately, she added, for Cyprus the joy of the liberation and vindication of the struggles of Pallikarides and his comrades was interrupted only 14 years after its independence, with the Turkish invasion of 1974.

Everyone’s wish, Demetriou continued, is that freedom and peace will prevail again in every corner of the world.

Aged only 19 at the time, Pallikarides was one of the men hung by the British during the fight for independence.

