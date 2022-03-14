March 14, 2022

Cello and piano unite in upcoming recital

Photo: Ulrike von Loeper

This month, the Pharos Arts Foundation will at last present the highly anticipated recital of two of the world’s most celebrated soloists – cellist Marc Coppey and pianist Peter Laul. Their recital was initially scheduled for 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. Almost two years later, they are now ready to take the stage at The Shoe Factory on March 30.

French cellist Coppey is considered one of today’s leading cellists. He first came to international attention in 1988, when at the age of 18 he won the First Prize and the Special Prize in the Leipzig Bach Competition. It was there he also first came to the notice of Sir Yehudi Menuhin, who invited Coppey to perform with him and Victoria Postnikova as the Tchaikovsky Trio in Moscow and Paris – a collaboration documented on film by the eminent film director Bruno Monsaingeon.

In 1989, Mstislav Rostropovich invited Coppey to the Evian Festival and his solo career quickly took off thereafter. Nowadays, Coppey appears as a soloist with numerous important orchestras and boasts an impressive discography, which has received great critical acclaim.

Russian pianist Laul too is well-established in the music world. Laul was the First Prize winner as well as the Special Prize winner at the Bremen International Piano Competition in 1995, and the First Prize winner at the Scriabin International Piano Competition in Moscow in 2000. He regularly appears as a soloist with legendary orchestras, while his memorable recital performances have taken him to the most illustrious venues in the world.

For their recital in Nicosia this March, Marc Coppey and Peter Laul will join forces in an impressive programme comprising works for cello and piano by Beethoven, Shostakovich, Fauré and R. Strauss.

 

Cello and Piano Recital

Marc Coppey and Peter Laul in concert. March 30. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €15-20. www.pharosartsfoundation.org. Tel: 22-663871

 

