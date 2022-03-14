March 14, 2022

Sniffer dogs at Pournara ahead of president’s visit (video)

By Iole Damaskinos06
Photo: Christos Theodorides

Police dogs were seen in Pournara early Monday morning in advance of a visit there by President Nicos Anastasiades, who will see for himself the conditions after it came under intense criticism last week.

People staying at the migrant camp in Kokkinotrimithia were also seen tidying the area up.

After visiting the centre, Anastasiades will host a broad ministerial meeting at the presidential palace to assess the situation.

274669975 488852252791041 2250350511760418510 n
Migrants at Pournara (Christos Theodorides)

He will be accompanied to Pournara by Interior Minister Nicos Nouris, deputy minister for Social Welfare Anastasia Anthousi, Human Rights Commissioner Maria Stylianou Lottides, and Children’s Rights Commissioner Despo Michaelidou.

Government spokesman Marios Pelekanos said on Sunday the aim of the visit is for the president to see for himself the situation and the living conditions of the migrants at the centre.

The living conditions of minors at Pournara have come under sharp criticism recently though Nouris said that despite the fact that the number of residents exceeds capacity, the 356 minors there have not been denied accommodation and heating.

He also said that 90 minors were moved to a hotel in Larnaca, specially rented for them by the ministry.

