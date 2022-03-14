The legendary Blues Cargo return to Cyprus

Three exciting evenings of authentic Chicago-style Blues with the veteran Blues Cargo are coming up this month as the Athens-based band tours Cyprus. The five-piece funky blues band will perform three shows this March 25, 26 and 27 joined by an iconic local blues band The Zilla Project.
Their return to the island is thanks to the Blues series Hoodoo Nights CY, now organising its third event. The tour will begin at Sto Perama Live in Limassol on March 25 and then continue to Larnaca’s Savino Live on the following day before wrapping up the gigs at Nicosia’s DownTown Live on March 27.
“We’re excited to be performing one more time for the wonderful Cyprus audiences,” Blues Cargo’s Dimitris Ioannou said. “You can expect true Chicago Blues played from the heart and with flavours of Soul and Funk grooves! Joining us this time will be Stelios Zafeiriou, original co-founder of the band and perhaps the best guitarist in Greece representing this style of Blues.”
Born in Athens in 1987 and with three original albums, Blues Cargo has spread its popularity beyond Greece and Europe. This talented ensemble delivers a Blues experience tinted with Funk, R&B and Jazz, often raising the crowd to their feet. Bands like Blues Cargo are proud torch-bearers and have approached the original Chicago Blues sound like few other bands in Europe.
“These guys are clearly in the vanguard of great Blues music in Greece,” Blues Blast Magazine once wrote while the Blues Revue Magazine said: “Blues Cargo offers evidence of Blues lessons well learned. In their convincing live sets, the Athenians capture the feel and sound of contemporary Chicago-style Blues.”
In their 33-year presence, they have backed up famous Blues musicians including Louisiana Red, Lurrie Bell, Big Time Sarah, Guitar Shorty, Angela Brown, Sweet Betty, Blind Mississippi Morris and. Nellie Tiger Travis. Now, Dimitris Ioannou, Sakis Tsinoukas, Babis Tsilivigos, Yiannis Christopoulos and Stelios Zafeiriou head to the island for three nights of legendary blues.
Blues Cargo Live
Well-known Athens-based blues band perform live. March 25. Sto Perama Live, Limassol. March 26. Savino Live, Larnaca. 9pm. March 27. DownTown Live, Nicosia. 8pm. €20 Presale and €25 Door. Reservations also needed. www.soldoutticketbox.com. Tel: 25-373763, 99-426011, 99-810011. Facebook event: Blues Cargo – 3 shows in Cyprus