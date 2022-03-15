March 15, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Company News

APPLA! Cyprus’ leading e-commerce technology goes live

Representing a revolution in the consumer market , the newly-launched #APPLA platform lets the island’s shoppers compare product characteristics, price and different stores, establishing, for the first time in Cyprus, developed countries’ accepted e-commerce standards.

As part of the launch, more than 50,000 products are available and the company expect numbers to grow 10 times over the following months – all available via the #APPLA website, at: appa.cy

“The Cypriot consumer is a smart consumer who loves technology,” noted #Appla CEO #Sagi #Doron, adding that “Cypriots use social media at one of the highest rates in the EU”.

Having accustomed local consumers to low standards for years, it is time for the retail market not to take shoppers for granted, he continued, pointing out that: “the local online consumer and retail market should provide a different experience; we will make sure they will and look different as well”.

“Our system will march the Cypriot market forward to where it should be and is suitable for a smart population, who love to use technology for everyday consumption purposes,” he vowed.

APPLA’s goal is to become the main product catalogue of Cyprus, all in one database, with precise features, thus helping customers understand and identify the best choices in the Cyprus market. The customer will also be able to read product reviews and ratings, directly through the #APPLA platform, as well as consumer articles on the APPLA blog.

In this way, the consumer revolution has begun, with Cyprus shoppers living it via the APPLA website appla.cy

