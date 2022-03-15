March 15, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Business Cyprus Cyprus Business News Cyprus by the Numbers Shipping

Cyprus trade deficit improved in January

By Source: Cyprus News Agency01
cyprus deficit shipping business now

Cyprus’ trade deficit increased in January 2022 by 19.4 per cent, to €518.72 million, compared to €434.34 million in January last year, according to provisional data, published by the Statistical Service of Cyprus.

At the same time, according to final data on the foreign trade of Cyprus for December 2021, the total imports of goods and the exports for domestically produced products decreased, while the exports of foreign products increased. For the whole of 2021, the trade deficit of Cyprus amounted to €5.24 billion, from €4.89 billion in 2020.

Specifically, total imports of goods were €724 million as compared to €590.6 million in January 2021, recording an increase of 22.6 per cent. Imports from other EU Member States in January 2022 were €498.8 million and from third countries €225.1 million, compared to €368.9 million and €221.7 million respectively in January 2021.

Imports in January 2022 include the transfer of economic ownership of mobile transport equipment (vessels), with a total value of €73.7 million as compared to €118.1 million in January 2021.

Moreover, total exports of goods in January 2022 were €205.2 million as compared to €156.3 million in January 2021, recording an increase of 31.3 per cent.

Exports to other EU Member States in January 2022 were €70,6 million and to third countries €134.6 million, compared to €64.6 million and €91.6 million respectively in January 2021.

Exports in January 2022 include the transfer of economic ownership of mobile transport equipment (vessels), with a total value of €45.2 million as compared to €35.7 million in January 2021.

Also, total imports of goods (from EU Member States and from third countries) amounted to €703.6 million in December 2021 as compared to €713.5 million in December 2020, recording a decrease of 1.4 per cent.

Exports of domestically produced products, including stores and provisions, in December 2021 were €100.1 million as compared to €107.4 million in December 2020, recording a decrease of 6.8 per cent.

Domestic exports of industrial products in December 2021 were €91.3 million compared to €98.9 million in December 2020, whilst domestic exports of agricultural products in December 2021 were €6.9 million compared to €6.2 million in December 2020.

Exports of foreign products, including stores and provisions, in December 2021 were €232.3 million as compared to €83.1 million in December 2020, recording an increase of 179.5 per cent.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Energy prices at the mercy of speculative money

CM Guest Columnist

Authorities struggling to determine whether young migrants are actually adults

Gina Agapiou

Hope for Children NGO steps up volunteer network for Ukrainians

Antigoni Pitta

Coronavirus: 3,782 new cases, no deaths

Gina Agapiou

Ukraine crisis prompts calls for further extension to tax returns

Elias Hazou

Music in the mountains

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign