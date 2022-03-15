March 15, 2022

By Nick Theodoulou
In today’s episode, we hear how the government has vowed to resolve the seemingly chronic challenge of overcrowding at the Pournara reception centre.

President Anastasiades visited Pournara yesterday after criticism from other officials. The government subsequently announced changes to the procedures at the centre.

Elsewhere, the NGO Hope for Children announced that it has teamed up with volunteer network Cyprus For Ukraine (CY4UA) on several humanitarian initiatives offering support to Ukrainian families stranded in Cyprus.

And finally, fuel prices are rising again due to the increasing cost of importing fossil fuels as a result of the war in Ukraine, Energy Minister Natasa Pilides said yesterday – offering advice as to how consumers can try to find a better deal.

All this and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

