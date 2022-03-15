Next up at Rialto Theatre

As the weeks roll on so do art performances and Rialto Theatre has plenty more planned for March. Satiriko Theatre will bring an adaption in Greek of Moliere’s popular comedy, The Miser on Wednesday. The 1668 five-act comedy follows Harpagon, a greedy character who constantly lives with the fear of being robbed. Harpagon is a miser, but also a man in love, with his passion for cash being in conflict with his humane need for being recognised, respected and loved. This week, a 10-member cast will bring his adventures to life and though it is a period piece, the performance uses references to today’s world to highlight a multitude of issues such as morality, power, faith and love.
The local theatre productions will continue until the end of the month with the following performance arriving on March 26 when En Dynamei Ensemble brings Horse in Love to the stage. Conceptualised by Eleni Dimopoulou and directed by Eleni Efthymiou, the performance questions what love is and how it is experienced. It reflects on whether everyone has access to it and how this feeling can lead to endless fantasy and even madness.
The focus changes gear on the following day as Rialto hosts an opera cinema screening from the Royal Opera House. Giacomo Puccini’s masterpiece Tosca is a political thriller of drama, pathos and twists. Painter and republican sympathiser Mario Cavaradossi, Tosca’s lover, is arrested, due to his political views, by chief of police Baron Scarpia. The latter agrees to set Cavaradossi free only if Tosca spends the night with him which yields Tosca to pressure but eventually kills the baron. The 6.30pm screening will be broadcast in its original Italian with subtitles in English and the orchestra of the Royal Opera House live on screen.
Music is next on the agenda as the Cantus Novus Femina female vocal ensemble of the Cantus Choral Music Centre take the stage on March 29. The concert will feature acapella choral arrangements from Cyprus and Greece, as well as new songs from contemporary composers accompanied by soothing folk instrumentation, blended seamlessly with traditional prose to create a delicately woven lyrically traditional idiom.
The musical atmosphere will continue with a more classical note on March 30 welcoming the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra once more. The orchestra is joined by the distinguished conductor Michalis Economou, as well as two charismatic soloists, to present works by Vassos Nicolaou, and Gustav Mahler.
Concluding the month’s performances on the very last day of March is the Music Colours of Love concert. Kyros Patsalides, Vakia Stavrou and Zoi Nikolaidou will take to the stage to perform sounds of love, nostalgia and passion. Their repertoire will include the work of popular composers from all over the world including France, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, Greece, Cyprus and Latin America. Adding a jazzier note to their concert will be a 10-member orchestra that will accompany the musicians.
March at Rialto Theatre
Find the month’s full programme at www.rialto.com.cy