March 15, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Peloponnese Wine Festival returns to Cyprus

By Press Release00
Open both to wine professionals and oenophiles, the 4th Peloponnese Wine Festival, will take place this April 8, at the Ceronia Hall of Carob Mill Restaurants, Vasilissis Street, Limassol 3602.

At least 26 wineries will mark the return of Peloponnese wines to Cyprus, allowing all participants the chance to sample over 200 different wines, while meeting important winemakers who champion their terroirs, grape varieties and the diverse wines that Peloponnese vineyards offer in abundance.

At the Festival, visitors will be able to walk around and “tour” the vineyards of Nemea, Mantinia and Patra or the exciting and upcoming regions of Monemvasia, Messinia and Ilia, among others.

The Peloponnese Wine Festival will open its doors in two time periods. The first period will span 11am-3pm, and the second 4.30-8.30pm. Tickets are priced at €10 for both professionals and wine lovers. A single ticket permits entrance to only one of the two periods, selected upon purchasing the ticket. Those wishing to attend during both periods must buy two separate tickets, relevant to each time window.

Visitors will be able to keep their tasting notes via the my.wine.gr platform. The participating wineries and their wines will be available online, and so all participants will be able to keep their personal notes, track their favourites and score all the wines available to be tasted throughout the walk-around tasting.

For tickets purchase, visit: https://www.viva.gr/tickets/festival/peloponnese-wine-festival-cyprus-2022/

The Festival will follow all safety instructions and health protocols as set by the Cypriot government at the time of the event.

For more information on the Peloponnese Wine Festival, please visit:

The event’s website: www.peloponnesewinefestival.com

The event’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/peloponnesewinefestival/

The event’s Instagram: @peloponnesewinefestival

You can also follow the event over social media by the tags: #pwfcyprus2022

