March 16, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Podcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter0234
cb march 16

In today’s episode, the finance ministry has revised its forecast for inflation this year from an initial 1.5 per cent to 4 per cent, as petrol prices surge in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Elsewhere, annual vaccinations against Covid-19 are on the cards for the elderly, vulnerable and immunosuppressed as part of a return to normality, state epidemiologist Michalis Voniatis said on Tuesday.

In other news, the Cypriot tourism industry is now operating with a worst-case scenario and will need to tap alternative markets and domestic custom to recover around one third of what will be lost this year, according to Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

