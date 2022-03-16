March 16, 2022

Ukrainian ambassador grateful for Cyprus’ support

By Source: Cyprus News Agency017
The Ukrainian ambassador to Cyprus Ruslan Nimchynskyi has thanked the government and the people for the support and solidarity shown to his war-torn country.

“I am extremely grateful for the support for Ukraine, which is fighting for independence and for democracy,” he said, speaking at a meeting with his Polish and Czechian counterparts on Wednesday along with Disy leader Averof Neophytou.

“We are grateful to the Republic, to the many Cypriots who have shown their solidarity and for standing by our side during these difficult times,” Nimchynskyi said.

He also called for Cyprus to support Ukraine’s efforts to join the EU.

“We have always been a part of Europe and we are ready to provide whatever we can to ensure Europe is stronger and more prosperous,” he said.

