March 17, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire service rescues man stuck in mud

By Anna Savva00
fire

An elderly man who got stuck in mud for hours while out walking his dogs in the Paphos district was eventually rescued by the fire service, it said on Thursday.

The service received a call for help at 7.35 on Wednesday evening, to which the police and the fire service responded with two fire trucks.

The man had been walking his dogs between Stroumbi and Yiolou when he became stuck in mud at around midday, an announcement said.

Rescue teams from the fire service were able to bring him to safety using ropes and he was then picked up by an ambulance and taken to the accident and emergency ward of Paphos hospital.

 

