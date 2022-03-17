March 17, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Yet another cold snap on the way

By Constantinos Tsindas00
road1

The old Cyprus proverb ‘Save up more logs for the March hearth’, once again shows the wisdom of tradition as a cold snap affecting the island continues, bringing lower temperatures than the UK this week, with yet another gust of the same system expected to touch down on Saturday.

According to the met office, there is regional low pressure, while isolated light showers around the island and snowfalls over the highest reaches of Troodos are expected today, as the depth of snow remains more than a half a metre.

Winds will initially be light southwesterly force three, later turning moderate southwesterly to northwesterly, force four and in the afternoon in southern coastal regions, strong force four to five over slight seas.

Temperatures will rise to 16 degrees Celsius inland and in northern coastal areas, 17 on the rest of the coastal regions and 7 over the mountains.

Local showers are expected this evening, mainly in the western half of the island, with moderate winds and slight seas. Temperatures will drop to four degrees Celsius inland, 6 on the south and east, 8 in the rest of the coastal regions and -1 over the mountains, where frost will form.

Isolated showers tomorrow, with snowfalls expected on Troodos.

Yet another cold snap arrives on Saturday, as temperatures drop well below the seasonal average through the weekend.

 

Related Posts

Minister says developments expected soon on gas deposits

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Fire service rescues man stuck in mud

Anna Savva

Conference asks how cultural sector impacts climate change

Eleni Philippou

Armed robberies at two Paphos kiosks within minutes of each other

Anna Savva

Two arrested after 3kg cannabis found

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign