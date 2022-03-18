March 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Europe Russia World

Russia blasted by West at UN for spreading bioweapons ‘nonsense’ over Ukraine

By Reuters News Service0104
united nations in new york city
U.N. says no evidence to back Russian claim of Ukraine biological weapons program

The United States and Western allies slammed Russia on Friday for spreading propaganda, disinformation and “nonsense” at the United Nations Security Council by alleging that parts of biological weapons were being made in Ukraine.

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia sent a lengthy document, seen by Reuters, to the council and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday on Moscow’s accusation that there are “military biological programs” in Ukraine.

“The Ministry of Defense is receiving more and more material and analyzing that. We will continue to keep the international community informed about the unlawful activity carried out by the Pentagon on Ukrainian territory,” Nebenzia told the council.

It was the second time in two weeks that the 15-member council met on the topic at Russia’s request. Britain’s UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward described Russia’s move as “disinformation of the desperate.”

“We’ve had a rehash of amateurish disinformation, which we discussed and debunked last Friday. It was nonsense then, and it is nonsense now,” she told the council on Friday.

The United Nations has said it was not aware of any biological weapons programs in Ukraine, and UN disarmament affairs chief Izumi Nakamitsu told the council on Friday that the world body does not have “the mandate nor the technical or operational capacity” to investigate Russia’s information.

The US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, on Friday accused her Russian counterpart of “a tirade of bizarre conspiracy theories” last week.

“This week we’re hearing a whole lot more where that came from, things that sound like they were forwarded to him on a chain email from some dark corner of the internet. President Biden has a word for this kind of talk: ‘Malarkey,'” she said.

Thomas-Greenfield also said “it is possible that Russia may be planning to use chemical or biological agents against the Ukrainian people,” but did not cite any evidence for Washington’s concerns.

Russia called the meeting on Friday to replace a planned vote on a Russian-drafted call for aid access and protection of civilians in Ukraine. Diplomats said the measure would have failed, while Nebenzia accused Western countries of a campaign of “unprecedented pressure” against it.

Related Posts

At least 12 migrants, most of them Syrians, drown off Tunisia in shipwreck

Reuters News Service

Greek farmers on tractors protest ‘unbearable’ fuel, fertiliser costs

Reuters News Service

Coronavirus: Canadian Pfizer partner sues to head off patent lawsuit over Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters News Service

Russia’s biggest cargo airline to suspend all Boeing flights

Reuters News Service

Bangladesh seeks $22.4 m after missile hits ship in Ukraine

Reuters News Service

US seeks China’s help to end Russia’s war in Ukraine (Update 2)

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign