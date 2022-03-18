Spring Equinox at the Temple of Apollo

Celebrating the arrival of spring and the new beginnings that it brings, the Spring Equinox on March 20 will mark the beginning of a new season. Spiritually, this is a time of a kind of rebirth and creation and perhaps its most evident aftermath are the longer days. An event this Sunday at the Temple of Apollo marks the occasion with yoga, meditation and mantras.
“The Spring Equinox,” say the event organisers, The Conscious Collective, “is a time of regeneration and rebirth. Emerging from the cocooning of our winter hibernation state we are born into the version of our light, illuminated selves, embracing the lengthening of the day and creative energy of Spring.
“The Sanctuary of Apollo Hylates at the ancient Greek city of Kourion,” they add, “is one of the most important and famous temples on the ancient island of Cyprus and holds significant importance for all Greeks. The temple is dedicated to the Supreme Being of Light Apollo, The Sun god. It is called Hylates because he is the protector of the trees. The temple is a bastion for the powerful energy related to the energy of the Sun and the Complete Light. In the centre of the temple resides the ancient Sun Disk that holds the wisdom regarding the spiritual connection to Apollo and the energy of the sun.”
Held at a location in Episkopi with a high energetic significance, this Spring Equinox event will hold a Yin and Yang yoga flow led by Alexia Berta of Shakti Tribe and Michael Iacovazzi Pau of Kalyana Yoga. The yoga instructors, part of the Conscious Collective, will hold a session at the start of the event at 11.30am that is suitable for all levels. Kirtan Cyprus, also a member of the Collective, will wrap up the activities with a live mantra singing afternoon. Only those on the participation list will be allowed entry by the antiquities department that looks after the space so those interested are to reserve a spot as soon as possible to welcome spring at the Sanctuary of Apollo.
Yoga, meditation and mantra. Organised by the Conscious Collective. March 20. 11.30am-2.30pm. Temple of Apollo, Episkopi. €30. Tel: 99-922794