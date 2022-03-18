March 18, 2022

Two arrested for resisting arrest

A man aged 39 and a woman aged 45 were arrested as Paralimni police investigate a case of possession of cannabis, resisting arrest and obstructing police officers, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Friday quoting Famagusta police spokesman Steve Theodoulou.

He said that during the search by Famagusta anti-narcotics police of a house and car, the two had assaulted police officers trying to arrest them. He added that police had found 65 grams of cannabis in the suspect’s house and car. A professional locksmith had to be brought in to open the vehicle as the suspect refused to cooperate, he added.

As the locksmith was trying to open the car, the two assaulted him as well. They were also arrested for assault. As regards the offences of assault, resisting arrest and obstructing police in their duties, the two were charged in writing and released, to appear in court at a later date, Theodoulou said.

As regards the offence of possession of a class B drug, the man was released without being charged pending lab tests.

