March 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two arrests after police find 5 kilos of cannabis

By Staff Reporter01
Limassol police HQ

Police in Limassol have arrested a 27-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman after finding five kilos of cannabis in the boot of their car.

Anti-narcotics officers stopped the car driven by the man with the woman in the front seat at around 3.30 pm. When they tried to check the car, the driver drove into the police vehicle ahead and his car was immobilised.

Police searched the car and found five nylon bags containing a total of five kilos of cannabis in the boot. The two were arrested.

Police investigations continue.

Related Posts

Coronavirus: CovScan Cyprus app now available for iOS devices

Staff Reporter

Two arrested in Larnaca over stolen catalytic converters.

Christodoulos Mavroudis

Two arrested for resisting arrest

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Number of deaths revised up by five, cases down 1,291

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Infections rise, hospital admissions down

Gina Agapiou

Spring Equinox at the Temple of Apollo

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign