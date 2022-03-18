Workshop: the female anatomy of pleasure

“No woman has ever benefited by learning less about her body” Canadian gynaecologist Jennifer Gunter once said, and an upcoming workshop in Nicosia takes this on board and invites women to learn their anatomy. What is fascinating about the Female Anatomy of Pleasure workshop is that facilitator Stefanie Nicolaou of the Women’s Awakening Academy blends her science background with her tantric work to teach about female genitals and pleasure.
Taking place in Limassol on the evening of March 25, the workshop aims to offer a different kind of sex education, the kind schools should be teaching, organisers say, and the kind women can learn practically and pass on to their daughters. “Leftovers from patriarchal doctrines, along with shame and guilt still keep women of the 21st century ‘in the dark’ regarding our own body,” says the Women’s Awakening Academy. “This gap of knowledge and embodied wisdom serves nobody. The kind of knowledge that we should have learned from our elders as part of being initiated into womanhood.”
Held at the Conscious Collective space, the workshop will work on empowering vulva owners to learn about their body, beyond what’s written in textbooks and make the step towards becoming comfortable speaking about intimate anatomy. Participants will learn about the different glands and their practical contribution to health, wellness and pleasure. Stefanie, who is a birth doula and a tantric healing therapist, will show women how to practice pelvic floor yoga to both strengthen and relax the area as well as share the basics of a yoni massage as self-practice.
A women’s only event, despite its intimate context organisers clarify that participants will remain fully clothed. Using both science-based tools and ‘mysticism’ as Stefanie calls it, the workshop aims to reinforce the relationship women have with their bodies by understanding them better.
Female Anatomy of Pleasure
Women’s only event by the Women’s Awakening Academy. March 25. The Conscious Collective, Limassol. 6pm-8.30pm. €30. Tel: 99-555835. Facebook event: Female Anatomy of Pleasure where Science meets Mysticism