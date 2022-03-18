Zervakis reappointed chief of National Guard

There is no room for complacency, Lieutenant General Dimokritos Zervakis said on Friday at his swearing-in ceremony following his reappointment as Chief of the Republic of Cyprus’ National Guard.
During the ceremony at the Presidential Palace in the presence of President Nicos Anastasiades, the National Guard Chief said the sole guide in the performance of his duties was the strengthening of all aspects of the Force’s combat power and to serve the national interest.
President Anastasiades said in his speech that crucial in the decision to reappoint Zervakis was the recognition of his successful service so far and the professionalism and zeal he has exhibited during the execution of his duties.
He called on Zervakis to continue working “with the same sense of responsibility that you have shown so far, both during your long career in the Greek Armed Forces and the last two years as Chief of the National Guard.”
“I am confident that you will continue the multidimensional and important work that you are carrying out, which concerns the integrated planning that we have adopted for the reorganisation and modernisation of the National Guard,” he said, addressing Zervakis.
The President also said that this effort focuses on the evolution of the Armed Forces, into a modern and flexible semi-professional army, the strengthening of the defence equipment and the upgrading of the operational competence of the Force.
“Our country has been under Turkish occupation for more than 47 years and as long as there is an illegal occupation army, the National Guard is called upon to defend the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country,” President Anastasiades said.
He stressed that the Republic of Cyprus is not a country that seeks an aggressive command of the national army but that its goal is to have the maximum possible deterrent capacity, expressing confidence that the renewal of Zervakis’ term will contribute in this direction.
Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results.