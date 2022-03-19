March 19, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Man arrested over arson of Paphos building

By Gina Agapiou00
fire

Police on Saturday announced the arrest a 46-year-old Limassol resident suspected of setting fire to an establishment in Paphos earlier this week.

The fire, which damaged the doors of the establishment, broke out in the early morning hours on Monday and was put out by the fire service.

Further examinations showed the fire was set maliciously using flammable material.

The suspect was arrested on Friday following evidence that emerged against him linking him to the arson.

 

