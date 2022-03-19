March 19, 2022

Remand after electronics company duped out of multiple devices

A 40-year-old man was remanded for seven days on Saturday as one of the suspects who scammed a Nicosia electronics company out of over €65,000 worth of devices in the last five years, police said Saturday.

According to the announcement, the suspect was arrested on Friday after evidence emerged against him, linking him to investigated crimes of fraud, forgery, impersonation and attempting to secure goods under false representation.

After his arrest, police discovered a large amount of evidence during a search of his house.

The complaint made to the police suggested that in various intervals between 2018 and 2022 people used various tricks to acquire 56 electronic devices, of a total value of €65,609, from the company.

