March 20, 2022

Bus strikes resume in Nicosia and Larnaca

Bus strikes in Nicosia and Larnaca will continue, after the proposals from the transport ministry were deemed to be unsatisfactory, it emerged on Sunday.

The about face comes after an initial agreement on Saturday to suspend the indefinite strike following a meeting between Cyprus public transport representatives and employee unions at the transport ministry.

The bus company had agreed to retain 36 employees who were initially told they would be dismissed.

However, a general assembly of the employees’ unions, deemed the proposals unsatisfactory as employees are wanting solutions to long-standing problems, such as tight working schedules.

Following the general assembly, it was deemed the timelines and promises to find a solution were not enough, as similar pledges were made in 2020 to no avail.

The unions and strikes apologised to the public for the disruptions the strike would cause.

