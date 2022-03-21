March 21, 2022

Arrest after child pornography found on devices

The cybercrime unit of the police arrested a 31-year-old in connection with a case of child pornography on Sunday.

The investigation started after information was received, according to which a specific internet user had in his possession and made available for sharing, files depicting child sexual abuse.

Following examinations and an order to examine telecommunication data, testimony was secured against the 31-year-old Limassol resident.

A search of the man’s home revealed two computers and a mobile phone which were confiscated and sent for examination.

The 31-year-old was arrested on a warrant and remanded in custody as investigation continues.

