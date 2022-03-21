March 21, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Heavy snow falling in the mountains

By Anna Savva02
snow2
Photo: Tmima Dason

Heavy snow is falling in the Troodos mountains and a number of roads are open only to four-wheel cars and those equipped with snow chains, police said on Twitter around midday on Monday.

They said the restrictions apply to Platres-Troodos, Prodromos-Troodos and Karvounas-Troodos roads.

Cyprus has been in the grips of unseasonable cold snap that is set to continue for the next few days.

Related Posts

Go back in time: Time travel movies to watch on streaming platforms on the island

Constantinos Psillides

Farmers and livestock protest rising prices in Nicosia (video)

Staff Reporter

Arrest after illegal sale of petrol in Paphos

Constantinos Tsindas

Evaluation drilling completed at Glafcos 2, high quality natural gas found

Constantinos Tsindas

Coronavirus: Advisory team meets ministers to discuss further relaxations

Iole Damaskinos

Two arrests over string of armed robberies in Paphos

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign