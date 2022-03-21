Joint Unilever Tseriotis Cyprus, Alphamega drive to protect forests

On March 21, marking the International Day of Forests, Unilever Tseriotis Cyprus and Alphamega Hypermarkets held a press conference announcing a new initiative supporting the Cyprus Forest Association.
Via this drive, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of Unilever products, purchased exclusively from Alphamega Hypermarkets at specific points in time, will be donated to the Association.
As expressed at the press conference, the initiative aims to finance tree-planting campaigns in local areas affected by fires.
The slogan of the initiative, δάSOS: an environmental plea for help, delivers the green and important message that the forest is life and its destruction threatens the future of our land. Thus, to help preserve the environment, Unilever Tseriotis Cyprus and Alphamega Hypermarkets decided to join forces once again and expand their collaboration through this activity.
During her conference address, Helen Tataridou, Head of Shopper Marketing Unilever Tseriotis Cyprus expressed her enthusiasm for the enduring collaboration with Alphamega Hypermarkets. She also referred to the common environmental protection goal of the two organisations and their mission to help consumers adopt shopping habits supporting environmental sustainability.
Such an initiative is compatible with Unilever’s philosophy, which, for almost 15 years, has undertaken activities promoting the sustainability of the planet and protection of the environment.
In her own address, Alphamega Chief Communications and CSR Officer Natasa Constantinidou, referred to the Hypermarkets’ CSR programme and their collaboration with Unilever Tseriotis Cyprus. Constantinidou also touched on the continuous support Alphamega Hypermarkets offer to the local community, and their immediate response to the huge forest blaze of July 2021 – in an effort to support local residents, the supermarket chain offered gift vouchers worth 100,000 euros to everyone affected.
On this occasion, via the new collaboration with Unilever Tseriotis Cyprus, Alphamega Hypermarkets are bidding to help with reforestation efforts. Ahead of closing her speech, Constantinidou expressed her optimism in the success of the initiative.
Throughout the conference, covered by local media, references were also made to present-day environmental crises, underlining the need to boost the effort to protect forests.