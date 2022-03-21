March 21, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Europe Russia World

Kremlin says no significant progress in peace talks with Ukraine

By Reuters News Service00
russia's invasion of ukraine continues, in kyiv
The site of a destroyed shopping center in Kyiv, Ukraine March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Vladyslav Musiienko

The Kremlin said on Monday that peace talks between Russia and Ukraine had not yet made any significant progress.

Moscow has accused Kyiv of stalling peace talks by making proposals unacceptable for Russia. Ukraine has said it is willing to negotiate but will not surrender or accept Russian ultimatums.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said significant progress in the talks still had to be made for there to be a basis for a possible meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“For us to speak of a meeting between the two presidents, homework has to be done. Talks have to be held and their results agreed upon,” Peskov said. “There has been no significant progress so far.”

Peskov also reiterated claims that Russia was showing more willingness than Ukrainian negotiators to work toward an agreement at the talks.

“Those (countries) who can should use their influence over Kyiv to make it more accommodating and construction at these talks,” he said.

Related Posts

EU sees high risk of child trafficking as 3.3 million Ukrainians flee to Europe

Reuters News Service

Pressed to choose sides on Ukraine, China trade favors the West

Reuters News Service

China Eastern Airlines Boeing with 132 on board crashes in China

Reuters News Service

EU foreign ministers consider new sanctions on Russia, some push for oil embargo

Reuters News Service

At least eight killed by shelling in Kyiv’s Podil district – authorities

Reuters News Service

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy presses Israel for missile defence help, fighting rages in Mariupol

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign